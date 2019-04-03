Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Robert P. "Rob" Desmarais Jr.

Robert P. "Rob" Desmarais Jr. Obituary
Robert P. "Rob" Desmarais Jr. Longtime Chelmsford Resident

In Chelmsford, January 15, 2019. Robert P. Desmarais Jr., aged 71 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service to be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Lowell Cemetery (Lawrence Street Gate).

Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, Lowell. Please visit Rob's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
