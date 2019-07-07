|
Robert P. "Bob" Dick, 84, of Chelmsford, MA died, July 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was married to Ellen A. (Hubley) Dick with whom he celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on March 28th .
Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Herbert and Florence Dick. He graduated from Arlington High School with the class of 1953. He graduated from Wentworth College with an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He proudly served with the reserves in the U.S. Army Air Corp.
He retired from Toyota of Nashua as their service manager in 1999. Previously he worked on Jaguar and Maserati automobiles. Bob rebuilt antique cars.
He was a member of the Lowell and Tyngsboro Sportsman Club. He enjoyed gardening.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Dick and her fiancé Steven Stangle of Pittsfield, MA, and, Kristen Michaud and her husband Michael of Groton, MA; extended family members Jess, Claire, Arielle, and Eric; sons, Robert Dick and his wife Doris of Moyock, NC, Scott Dick and his wife Marilyn of Arlington, MA, Jonathan Dickson and his wife Jenny of Argile, TX; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews,
He was the father of the late Linda Young and brother of the late Priscilla Briggs.
Graveside service Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11AM at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made in his name to the 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701.
