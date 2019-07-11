|
|
Retired Manager Raytheon Corp.
Andover, Waltham
LOWELL
Robert P. Stanley, 86, a resident of the Pawtuckeville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon at D'Youville Senior Care with his family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia E. (Mahoney) Stanley, his wife of 65 years, who survives him.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, August 8, 1932, a son of the late Cedric W. and the late Gladys (Coughlin) Stanley, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1951 where he served as Captain of the Varsity Track team. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Bob proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
Prior to his retirement, Bob was a Manager of Incoming Products for the Raytheon Corporation where he worked for over 35 years in the Andover and Waltham offices. In addition, he was a delivery specialist with Albert the Florist in Lowell for several years.
Bob was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Besides his wife Pat, he is survived by a daughter Kathryn G. Stanley of Bridgewater, MA; two sons Robert P. Stanley, Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Billerica and Mark C. Stanley and his wife Virginia of Leominster; seven grandchildren Robert P. Stanley, III and his wife Laurie of Tyngsboro, Brian T. Stanley and his wife Kaitlyn of West Hampton, NY, Catherine J. Gallo and her husband Charles of Lynn, Colleen A. Stanley of Billerica, Kara L. Frost and her husband Lawrence of Lowell, Jessica Flaminio and her husband John and Jason E. Stanley all of Leominster; eight great grandchildren Tyler, Miles, Teddy, Kaley, Ozzy, Cameron, Roman and Jack. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Norma R. Johnson and nephew of the late Phyllis and Florence Stanley.
Stanley
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. RITA CHURCH in LOWELL at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, North Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Doug Flutie Junior Foundation for Autism, 1001 Worchester Rd. Ste. 2, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Robert P. Stanley, Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 11, 2019