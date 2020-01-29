|
DRACUT
Robert R. Pimentel, 70, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 25th, at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA.
Bob was born in Lowell, on August 29, 1949, one of seven children, born to the late Ele A.Pimentel and Mary T. (Silva) Pimentel. Upon graduating from Dracut High School, Class of 1967. He was in the Army National Reserves and went on to study at Berklee College of Music, Boston and earn a Bachelor's Degree in Music from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. He became a Music Educator, dedicating his life to his students. Bob taught in the Dracut School System for many years as well as becoming Co-Owner of Dracut Music Centre. He most recently was teaching at the Music Academy of Chelmsford. Bob could play almost any instrument he picked up but his true love was the guitar and teaching voice.
Bob's love of music was surpassed by his devotion to his family. He adored spending time with his siblings and their spouses while being part of a large and loving family. Bob would often host family gatherings at his home where everyone including his nieces, nephews and his many Godchildren were welcome. His children and grandchildren were his whole world and nothing made him happier, or more proud than when he was with them.
Robert is survived and will be deeply missed by his children: LeeAnn Check and her husband AJ of Hooksett, NH., and Michael Pimentel and his wife Katie of Wakefield, MA., his five grandchildren: Olivia, Mae, Emilia, Benjamin and Evan. He also leaves his siblings: Richard Pimentel and his wife Pat, Ele (Jr.) Pimentel and his wife Sharon, Edward Pimentel and his wife Nancy, Sheila McNulty and her husband Ray and Debbie Vachon and her husband Paul.
Bob was the brother of the late Victor A. Pimentel.
Pimentel
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, January 30th, from 4 to 7PM at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. His funeral procession will begin at the funeral home Friday at 9AM with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated on FRIDAY at 10AM at ST. Francis Church, Wheeler Road, Dracut. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020