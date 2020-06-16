Robert R. Wagner, age 78, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford. He was the loving husband of Marie C. (Peloquin) Wagner with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 29th.
Born in Biddeford, ME, on February 6, 1942, he was a son of the late Raoul and Marie R. (Jarry) Wagner.
He was educated in the Biddeford school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Robert was a parishioner of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Church and volunteered as a youth sports coach in the Pawtucketville area for many years.
Prior to his retirement, he worked in the maintenance department at the former MACOM in Burlington.
Robert was a New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox enthusiast. He enjoyed the beach and always loved being with his family.
Surviving him in addition to his wife are two sons and two daughters in law, Raymond R. and Christine (Lagasse) Wagner of North Chelmsford and Michael P. and his wife Darlene (Gagnon) Wagner of Oxford, MA; a daughter and her spouse, Anne-Marie C. Wagner and her wife Donna Brown of Lowell; nine grandchildren, Derek, Leanne Korb and her husband Dan, Emily Greene and her husband Ben, Kayla, Megan, Brett, Ian, Brittany and Jaelyn; four great grandchildren, Madisyn, Levi, Wyatt and Warren; three brothers and two sisters in law, Roland and Irene Wagner of Westford, Paul Wagner of FL, Phillippe and Jeannette Wagner of Wells, ME; two sisters in law, Lucille Wagner of FL and Irene Wagner of Tyngsborough; also many nieces and nephews, and blessed with very special friends.
He was also the father of the late Daniel J. Wagner, brother of the late Richard Wagner, Normand Wagner and Albert Wagner and brother in law of the late Pauline Wagner and Maryann Wagner.
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those attending are required to wear a mask. Funeral Services will be held privately for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Sunny Acres Nursing Home, Activities Dept., 254 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 30, 2020.