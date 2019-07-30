|
Robert S. Gibson, age 90, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Northwood Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen B. (Golec) Gibson, who passed away on September 3, 2015.
Born in Lowell, MA on November 3, 1928, he was a son of the late Donald S. and Catherine (Miller) Gibson. Bob was a proud member of the United States Navy, and served during WWII. He then went on to work as a foreman for a printing company for many years before his retirement in 1995.
Bob was an avid reader, seasoned golfer, and a proud past Master of the Pentucket Lodge Masons. He was known for his two holes-in-one, at the same 5th hole at the Tyngsboro Country Club, that he made 45 years apart. He also was the coach of DeMolay Basketball, and won the New England Championship in 1963. Bob's other community involvement includes Former president of Dracut All Sports Boosters, Dracut POP Warner, Sunday School teacher and member of the board of Christ Church United in Dracut, and the Pinch-Hit Parent Program through Solomon Mental Health Center.
Surviving Bob is his children , Roberta Barnicle and her husband George of Pompton Plains, NJ, Helen Mary Kennedy and her husband Denis of Dracut, Elizabeth Kelley and her husband Gary of Belmont, NH, Margaret Parent and her husband Michael of Dracut, and Donald S. Gibson of Dracut, James M Gibson of Concord, NH and John S Gibson and his wife Carley of Billerica, MA; and his grandchildren, Katie Ashby and her husband Will, Joseph Barnicle and his wife Jacqueline, Meghan Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy and his wife Morgan, David and Mikaela Parent, Taylor and Connor Gibson; his great-grandson, George C. Barnicle; his sister, Ann Vercontaire of Dracut; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Bob is also survived by his sisters-in-law Manya Zaim of Lowell, and Joan Gibson of Hudson, NH, and his brother-in-law Joseph Golec and his wife Rita of Salem, NH Henry Golec and his wife Gail of Pelham, NH, and John and Beverly Gill of Hyannis, MA.
Bob was predeceased by his sister Margaret Gill and brother Campbell, as well as brothers-in-law, Donald Vercontaire and Robert Zaim, and sister in law Doris Gibson. He was also predeceased by his nephews David and John Vercontiare.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northwood Rehabilitation Center, especially Lisa and Martha, for their continued care and support.
Family and friends are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, on Wednesday, July 31 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. His Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, August 1st, at 10 a.m. at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston MA, 02114 or to the Manolis Family Foundation, Scholarship Fund, 1055 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut MA 01826. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
