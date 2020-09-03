Johnnene- Robert S. of Tewksbury, formerly of Billerica, August 26, 2020. Husband of Linda (Webb) Johnnene. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd 95 Woburn St. Reading at 11AM. (Please wear a face covering and practice safe distancing.) Burial is private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd 95 Woburn St. Reading, MA 01867. Robert was a graduate of Salem State University and loved the ocean.Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading. For directions and on line guest book visit