Robert Saratora
of Hollis, NH; 80

Robert Saratora, 80, of Hollis, NH passed away on July 16, 2020. He was born to parents Dorothy and John Saratora of Haverhill, MA.

Bob received his Finance degree from Northeastern University, where he graduated with Honors in 1962. While at Northeastern, he was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and served in the Army for two years afterward. Bob had a long-standing career with MetLife as a Branch Manager and financial planner spanning over 30 years.

He was survived by his lovely wife of 31 years, Priscilla. His siblings include his sister Carol Hitchock and her husband Al, along with his brother Anthony Saratora and his wife Mary. He is also survived by his children Joy Katsohis and her fiancée Craig, Greg Katsohis and his wife Deborah, Chris Katsohis and his wife Laurie, Jason Katsohis and his partner Elysia, and Michael Smith and his wife Amy. His grandchildren include Ben, Jeremy, Lizzie, Jared, Sarah, Ally, and Zachary along with nieces Louisa, Johanna and nephew Matthew.

Bob & Priscilla enjoyed traveling, especially the New England area of Maine and Boston.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at The Davis Funeral Home on Lock St. in Nashua, NH from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Church service will follow at The First Church Nashua, Congregational U.C.C., 1 Concord St., Nashua, NH 03064, Thursday at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, Nashua. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Davis Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
01:00 PM
The First Church Nashua, Congregational U.C.C.
