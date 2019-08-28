|
Beloved brother, uncle and friend;
Lowell
Robert T. "Bobby" Callary, Jr., 61, of Lowell passed away peacefully Monday August 26, 2019 at the High Point House in Haverhill, Massachusetts surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 7, 1958, the son of the late Robert T. and the late Mary C. (Slavin) Callary, Bob enjoyed a happy childhood in his tight knit Hoyt Avenue neighborhood.
Bob attended the Immaculate Conception Grammar school and was a graduate of Austin Prep Class of 1976. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from the College of Holy Cross in 1980.
For many years, Bob worked at the Radisson Hotel in Chelmsford. Most recently he served up drinks, laughter and friendship at Mt. Pleasant Golf Club in Lowell.
Among his many interests, Bob enjoyed sports, golf, horse racing and trips with friends to Saratoga and Las Vegas.
He is survived by three sisters Shauna Werner and her husband Rob of Salisbury, Paula Horton and her husband Christopher of Newtown Square, PA and Lisa Perry and her husband Mark of Sandwich, MA; his beloved nieces and nephews, Patrick, Kate and Kelsey Werner, Christopher and Kayla Horton and William and Caroline Perry; his aunts and uncle Kaye (Slavin) McCarthy of Pelham, NH, Joan (Callary) Bureau of Salisbury and John Slavin and his wife Carol of Pelham, NH.
Callary Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Funeral Mass Friday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH in Lowell at 10 o'clock. Private Committal Services will be held at a later date. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Mount Pleasant Scholarship Fund, 141 Staples St., Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 28, 2019