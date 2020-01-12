|
Beloved Husband, Brother, Uncle, Great-Uncle, Great-Great Uncle and Friend
Billerica and Cape Coral, FL
Robert T. Dalziel, age 72 beloved husband of 35 years to Joann E. (Baroni) Dalziel died Wednesday at Hope Hospice with his wife and family by his side.
He was born in Eastriggs, Scotland, September 21, 1947 a son of the late Thomas R. and Henrietta (Hogg) Dalziel and lived in Zambia (then Northern Rhodesia) until he was 24 and attended Kitwe Boys High School. Bob completed his higher education at NDOLA Technical College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in Zambia. Bob went on to serve active duty with the Rhodesian Police Anti-terrorism unit during the height of the Rhodesian Bush War.
Bob traveled throughout his career as an electrician and marine mechanic from Zambia to Zimbabwe, to England, to Saudi Arabia and the United States.
In 1984 during a flight to the USA Bob met Joann, the love of his life and they married on June 30, 1984 in Dracut, MA. Bob and Joann resided in Joann's lifelong family home in Billerica, MA for 35 years then retiring to Cape Coral, FL.
Bob was a member of The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts, Thomas Talbot Masonic Lodge in Billerica. Bob met his milestone as a Master Mason of 45 years. Bob was an active member and past President of the Billerica Rod and Gun Club.
Besides his wife, Joann he survived by one brother Stewart Dalziel, wife Giselle; one sister Eunice Pearl Blair, husband William as well as 23 nieces and nephews, 29 great-great nieces and nephews and two god-children.
DALZIEL - Of Cape Coral, FL formerly of Billerica, MA Robert T. Dalziel died Jan.8, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA at 11:00 a.m. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 6977 Main St. Houston, TX 77033. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020