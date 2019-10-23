|
Beloved Husband, Father, and Friend
DRACUT
Robert T. Gaudreau age 58 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on October 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Quinlan) Gaudreau for 22 years.
Born in Lowell, MA on July 29, 1961, he was a son of the late Edward L. and Virginia M. (Breen) Gaudreau and son-in-law to the late Mary Quinlan.
Bob was raised in Dracut and attended Dracut Schools. Before his illness Bob was employed at Tewksbury State Hospital as a Groundskeeper. Bob was the proud owner of Goody's Landscaping and Snow Removal for many decades.
In his free time, he could be found tending to his yard or vacationing on Long Lake in Maine with his family. What made Bob the happiest was spending time with his wife and daughters. Bob was a devoted father and husband, and the memories he made with his loved ones will last forever. Bob had many, many dear friends who have been extremely supportive of his family during this difficult time. Those who know Bob will not be surprised to hear he has donated his body to science for spinal cord injury research so that no other family has to endure the pain and suffering his family has.
Besides his beloved wife, are his two daughters, Kristin and Allison Gaudreau of Dracut; his siblings-in-laws, Thomas Quinlan of UT; Stephen Quinlan and his wife Deborah of NH; John Quinlan and his wife Linda of FL; Garrett Quinlan and his wife Alice of Pepperell; James Quinlan and his wife Tracey of NH; Michael Rousseau of Dracut; Patricia (Quinlan) Rice and her husband Raymond of FL; Sheryl Quinlan of Westford; very special sister and brother in-law Mary (Quinlan) Payne and her husband Ronald of Dracut; his sister, Virginia (Gaudreau) Harms of NH as well as many nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends. He was godfather to Brittany Petros and Anthony Berube.
Robert is predeceased by sister in-law Sharon (Quinlan) Rousseau and brother in-law Edward Quinlan.
Bob's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Summit Care for their dedication to helping the Gaudreau family during this difficult time.
A special thank you to Carmen Sanchez for the care she has given Bob.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Bob on Thursday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, Bob asked that his friends donate in his memory to the Christopher & Dana Reeves Foundation for spinal cord research and support for people living with paralysis and their caretakers. Information can be found at https://www.christopherreeve.org, or 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 23, 2019