formerly of Tewksbury; 68 No. Chelmsford Robert William "Bob" Capers Sr., age 68, died unexpectedly from natural causes at his North Chelmsford residence, Tuesday afternoon, April 16, following a courageous eighteen-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Bob was born in Lowell, one of three sons of the late Raymond and Ruth (Irvin) Capers, and raised in Lowell. He attended St. Michael's Parochial School and graduated from Keith Academy.
He worked as a store manager for Star Market in the New England area, and retired as a district manager for the 7-ELEVEN convenience stores in the State of Texas. He returned to the Greater Lowell area twenty years ago.
Bob was an avid gardener, and a rock and roll enthusiast. He volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels in North Chelmsford, was a talented pool and billiards player, and was a long-term Friend of Bill.
He leaves two children, Robert W. "Bobby" Capers Jr., and his wife Carry of Pearland, TX, and Karalee Capers of Lowell; step-children, Leanne Dinsmore-Kohler of Houston, TX, and Jayson Dinsmore of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren, Robert W. "Trey" Capers III, Brady Calan Capers, Audrey, Rhett, and Ava Kohler; two brothers, Raymond Capers and his wife Phyllis of No. Hampton, MA and Richard Capers and his wife Phyllis of Manchester, NH; his wife and dearest friend, Joanne (Lafreniere) Capers of Tewksbury; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by a granddaughter, Robin Kohler. CAPERS A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held Friday, April 19, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Al Fresca Restaurant, 1768 Main St., Tewksbury. Memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of N.E., 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 are encouraged. Arrangements were through the Tewksbury Funeral Home visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2019