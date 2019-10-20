|
Merrimack, NH
Robert W. Gray of Merrimack, NH, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, a few days after his 99th birthday. He resided in Chelmsford, MA for 53 years before moving to New Hampshire for 46 years. He is predeceased by his cherished wife and soulmate of 66 years, Esther and by his two younger brothers; Donald P. and Charles A. Gray, formerly of Chelmsford. He was the son of the late Earl and Pauline (Potter) Gray. He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute, New England Aircraft School and Lowell Technological Institute (evening division). Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a mechanical engineer at MIT Instrumentation Lab and MIT Lincoln Lab in Bedford, MA. Bob was completely devoted and dedicated to his wife and family which always included a dog. His passions also centered around fine woodworking, carpentry and gardening. He had a wealth of knowledge and skills to share, and was always willing to lend a hand if needed. We have so much more to learn from him. He is survived by his daughters; Judith E. Gray and Karen L. Barbere and her husband, Francis "Bud" Barbere of Merrimack, NH, three grandsons; Erik Barbere and his wife Theresa of CA, Mark Barbere and Joseph Robert Barbere of NH, four nieces, three nephews and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 1pm to 2pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will begin at 2pm. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness in his memory for an animal or a person in need. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019