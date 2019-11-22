|
formerly of Pepperell; 65
North Port, FL
Robert W. Guillemette, 65, of North Port, FL, formerly of Pepperell, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Lowell on March 17, 1954 a son of Jeannette F. (Lagasse) Guillemette and the late Robert M. Guillemette. Bob grew up in Westford, graduating from Westford Academy in 1972. He went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Lowell Technical Institute in 1976 and later earned his M.B.A. from Southern New Hampshire University in 1994.
Bob worked for NEBS and Deluxe Corp for 35 years, retiring in 2018 as the Director of Purchasing. Following his retirement, he and his wife Nona moved from their home in Pepperell to North Port, FL.
Bob cherished his wife and family and his beloved Shih Tzu, Mindy. He absolutely loved sports. Whatever the season was, that was his favorite sport. Bob was an avid golfer. He especially loved winter golf in Florida. He loved watching the sunset on the beach.
Bob leaves his wife, Nona (Fregeau) Guillemette of North Port, FL; three daughters, Sheila Webb and her husband Randy of Gardner, FL, Kelly Vivo Amore and her husband Frank of Leominster, MA and Dawn Roy and her husband Mark of Ashby, MA; his mother, Jeannette (Lagasse) Guillemette of Nashua, NH; two brothers, Kenneth Guillemette and his wife Cheryl and Gary Guillemette and his wife Tracy all of Westford, MA; three sisters, Dolores Holleran and her husband Dana of Amherst, NH, Denise Van Veen and her husband Christopher of Brookline, NH and Janet O'Hare of Milford, NH; eight grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and numerous nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, at 10 AM at St. Catherine Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, from 4 to 7 PM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Esophageal and Gastric Cancer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 22, 2019