Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home
250 Main St.
Townsend, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
107 North Main Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Guillemette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Guillemette


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Guillemette Obituary
formerly of Pepperell; 65

North Port, FL

Robert W. Guillemette, 65, of North Port, FL, formerly of Pepperell, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born in Lowell on March 17, 1954 a son of Jeannette F. (Lagasse) Guillemette and the late Robert M. Guillemette. Bob grew up in Westford, graduating from Westford Academy in 1972. He went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Lowell Technical Institute in 1976 and later earned his M.B.A. from Southern New Hampshire University in 1994.

Bob worked for NEBS and Deluxe Corp for 35 years, retiring in 2018 as the Director of Purchasing. Following his retirement, he and his wife Nona moved from their home in Pepperell to North Port, FL.

Bob cherished his wife and family and his beloved Shih Tzu, Mindy. He absolutely loved sports. Whatever the season was, that was his favorite sport. Bob was an avid golfer. He especially loved winter golf in Florida. He loved watching the sunset on the beach.

Bob leaves his wife, Nona (Fregeau) Guillemette of North Port, FL; three daughters, Sheila Webb and her husband Randy of Gardner, FL, Kelly Vivo Amore and her husband Frank of Leominster, MA and Dawn Roy and her husband Mark of Ashby, MA; his mother, Jeannette (Lagasse) Guillemette of Nashua, NH; two brothers, Kenneth Guillemette and his wife Cheryl and Gary Guillemette and his wife Tracy all of Westford, MA; three sisters, Dolores Holleran and her husband Dana of Amherst, NH, Denise Van Veen and her husband Christopher of Brookline, NH and Janet O'Hare of Milford, NH; eight grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and numerous nephews and nieces.

Guillemette

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, at 10 AM at St. Catherine Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, from 4 to 7 PM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Esophageal and Gastric Cancer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Robert W. Guillemette
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -