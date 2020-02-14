|
Robert W. "Bob" Harlow, age 77, of Lowell, died Feb. 9, 2020 at Willow Manor in Lowell following a brief illness. For 34 years, he was the beloved husband of Diane M. (Brown) Harlow. He was born Nov. 3, 1942, and raised in Wareham, MA son of the late Horatio and Pansy (MacGregor) Harlow. In his younger years, Bob worked as a fisherman on the Cape.
Bob served in the US Army, being honorably discharged in 1962.
Prior to his retirement, Bob owned a car repair shop for many years. He enjoyed traveling taking many trips to Florida.
He was a long time member of the VFW, the Royal Order of Moose, and the Lowell Firefighter's Club.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Cote of Berlin; two step-sons, Joe Stevens of Lowell and Edward Stevens of Concord, NH; several grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews; also many dear friends including Sue "Suzie" Paré, Carol "C.P." Powers, and Paul & Nancy Silva, all of Lowell.
Relatives and Friends are invited to Bob's Celebration of Life on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the Lowell Firefighter's Club, 362 Fletcher St., Lowell. Interment is private. Arrangements by the M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, Lowell, MA. Please see Online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.
