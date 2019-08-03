|
|
Employed at D'Youville
Manor for over 30 years
Lowell
Robert W. McCutcheon, 89, of Lowell, passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Health Care Center on Monday July 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Fleurette M. (Weissel) McCutcheon.
Born in Lowell on July 17, 1930, a son of the late Marshall and Flora (LaMarshe) McCutcheon, Robert was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell Trade School.
Prior to his retirement, he worked at D'Youville Manor in the maintenance department for over 30 years.
Robert was happiest when he was spending time with his family. He also enjoyed carpentry work as a hobby and any projects that involved being handy.
He is survived by his partner Cheryl Hancock; two daughters Cynthia M. Baron and her husband Jonathan of Lowell and Colleen A. Cappella and her partner Carl LeChel of Clarksburg, NY; eight grandchildren; Shane R. McCutcheon, Tara T. McCutcheon, Ronald R. McCutcheon, Angela Colby, Timothy D. Blanchard, Jr. and Jennifer M. McCutcheon; as well as eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Robert is also survived by his sister Emma McCutcheon of Lowell.
He was the grandfather of the late Crystal Blanchard and brother of the late Clara McCutcheon, Frances Provost and Rita McAneney.
McCutcheon
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher on Monday morning from 9:30-11:00 A.M. immediately followed by his Funeral Service at 11 o'clock in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery in Tyngsboro, MA. E-Condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978)-458-8768.
View the online memorial for Robert W. McCutcheon
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 3, 2019