…U.S.A.F Veteran, retired Draftsman; 76
TEWKSBURY
formerly of Malden and Somerville – Robert William "Bob" Rose, age 76, died unexpectedly Nov. 10, in Burlington. Formerly with Analogic and later PrePress. Beloved husband for 51 years of Jacqueline M. "Jackie" (Port) Rose. Son of the late William and Helen (Skoglund) Rose. Father of Carrie-Ann Williams and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, and David P. Rose and his fiancé Jessica Ayers of Leominster; adored grandfather of Alex, Michael, Evan, Nathan, and Celeste; brother of Trudy Fortunato and her husband James of Raynham, Ma; uncle of many.
Visiting Hours
Friday, Nov. 15, from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 in the funeral home. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association of N.E., 260 Cochituate Rd, Ste 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or visit diabetes.org or the M.S.P.C.A. Nevin's Farm, 300 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or visit mspca.org. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
