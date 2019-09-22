|
|
Robert W. "Bob" Whitaker, III
longtime resident of Lowell; 68
LOWELL - Robert W. "Bob" Whitaker, III, age 68, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home. Bob is also known as "Scotty" by his oldest friends.
He was born in Malden on November 9, 1950, and was a son of the late Robert W. Whitaker, Jr. and the late Lillian M. (DePina) Whitaker. He was a graduate of Middleboro High School and he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bridgewater State College in 1979.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a B-52 flight mechanic and crew chief during the Vietnam War.
Bob was employed for 33 years as a news photographer for the Lowell Sun, until his retirement in 2015. Earlier in his career, he worked as a news photographer at newspapers in Plymouth and New Bedford, MA.
He is survived by his son, Robert Thomas Whitaker of Sherman Oaks, CA; his daughter, Suzanne Lillian Whitaker and her partner Dustin Fleming of North Ferrisburgh, VT. He is also survived by his former wife, Anne Clifford Whitaker of Chelmsford; a sister Susan Whitaker of Wareham, MA; a brother, John Whitaker; nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Bob taught us that you're late if you're not 15 minutes early. He taught us to live more simply and that it's about quality, not quantity. He loved photography, history, music, collecting cameras, and the challenge of keeping old Saabs and Volvos on the road. He loved to visit with family and his many lifelong friends in the area. Bob will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans. www.dav.org.
WHITAKER - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Burial will take place on Wednesday at 12:00 PM at the Cemetery at the Green in Middleboro. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 22, 2019