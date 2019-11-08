Lowell Sun Obituaries
Roberta J. Nichols

Roberta J. Nichols Obituary
Roberta J. Nichols

Milford resident, formerly of Lowell

In Merrimack, NH, November 4, 2019, Roberta J. Nichols, 71, a longtime Lowell resident, more recently of Milford, NH.

Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019 from 4 until 7 P.M. A CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE AND LOVE will take place in

the Funeral Home

on SATURDAY, AFTERNOON, NOVEMBER 16, 2019, at 1 P.M. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's memory may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054. Please see www.faymccabe.com for her complete obituary.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
