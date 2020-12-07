PEABODY
Roberta J. (Allen) Nowak, 86 of Peabody, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Care One at Peabody Nursing Home.
Born in Boston on January 27, 1934, Roberta was born to the late James C. and Dorothy (Wilson) Allen.
Roberta had a very successful career with Polaroid which expanded over 30 years. She was a strong-willed, independent woman who was extremely proud of all her children and grandchildren and loved spending lots of time with them; whether it was during the holidays, sitting and sipping tea while watching her game shows, or going through old family photos she'd taken over the years.
Roberta is lovingly survived by her sons, Robert Tompkins, and his wife Courtney of Sierra Vista, AZ, James Tompkins, and his late wife Deborah of Fort Pierce, FL and Steven Tompkins, and his wife Donna of Ayer; grandchildren, James, and his wife Michelle, Denene, and her husband Shawn, Christopher, Sharon, Shaun, and his wife Kara, Rebecca, and her husband David, Aliza, Tim, Aaron, Christina, and Steven; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Steven, Kassandra, Jason, Harlow, Audrina, Anthony, Eli, Dominic, Tiana, Deanna, Benjamin, Sam, Payton, David, Christopher, Robert and Gabriella; great-great grandchildren, Maddison, Kristopher and Gavin. In addition to her parents, Roberta was predeceased by her children, David Nowak, Kenneth Tompkins and Cathleen Layton; and her sister, Mary Koutrakis.
A Memorial Service for Roberta will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Visiting Hours will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's memory to the Wounded Warriors
