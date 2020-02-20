|
Roberta L. (Bearce) Chase, 79, of Ayer, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer. Roberta was born in Waltham, August 25, 1940, a daughter of Robert and Mildred (Jameson) Bearce and has resided in Ayer for over 40 years. She grew up in West Concord and was a graduate of Concord Carlisle Regional High School.
For over 20 years Roberta worked for the Town of Ayer as the Assistant Town Clerk and Tax Collector.
She was a talented artist and enjoyed gardening and making floral arrangements. She was especially fond of nature and animals, a quality she passed on to her family.
She leaves her son, Christopher D. Chase of Ayer; three daughters, Kimberly Chase of Ayer, Robyn Marshall of Shirley, Dayna Teague of Lunenburg; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Roberta's family will receive family and friends at a visitation period to be held 1-2:30 PM Saturday February 22, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. A time of prayer and reflection will be held at 2:30 PM. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020