Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0158
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
Roberta L. Kealy


1958 - 2020
Roberta L. Kealy Obituary
formerly of Lowell

GARDNER

Roberta L. (Carter) Kealy, loving wife, mother, and nana, 61, formerly of Lowell, died Tuesday, January 7, after a war with Stage IV esophageal cancer.

Roberta was born September 3, 1958 in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of the late Lucien and Florence (Hallock) Carter. She graduated from Billerica High in 1977 and worked for Middlesex County House of Corrections and Lahey Clinic.

She loved animals and gardening, and would happily nurse injured animals and sickly plants back to health. Most of all she loved spending time with family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she stubbornly refused to miss their football, soccer, and basketball games despite her failing health and enduring radiation, surgery, and constant chemotherapy for nearly seven years. She was diagnosed when her first grandchild was in the womb, and she gave cancer hell and insisted on babysitting until her grandchildren went to school full time. She would not dignify her illness with complaints, and she smiled so much that it was easy to forget she was sick.

She leaves her husband of 29 years, Scott Kealy; one son, Michael Kelley; one daughter, Alanna Toomey and husband, Walter Toomey; two grandchildren, Wally and Molly Toomey; two sisters, Rose and Velma; six brothers, Lucien, Larry, Lenny, Lester, Lee and Lionel Carter; several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Kealy

Calling hours are Saturday, January 18, from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Funeral at 11:00 A.M. at Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting stjude.org.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



View the online memorial for Roberta L. Kealy
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
