of Chelmsford Chelmsford Roderick "Rod" Boucher, peacefully passed away on May 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Rod was born on November 3, 1935 in Hartford, CT, son of Delphis and Mary (Riordan) Boucher. He leaves his wife Anne (McGowan) Boucher, his sons, Michael Boucher of Goffstown, NH, Richard Boucher of Fitchburg, MA, and daughters Elizabeth Gilman of Gilman, CT, and Catherine DaSilva of Chelmsford, MA, grandchildren, James Vigg, Tiffany Gravel, Angela Vigg, Sergio DaSilva, Matthew DaSilva, Sara DaSilva, and Jennifer Larsen, a sister, Lucie Miller of Hampton, NH, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Parker, a sister, Mary Ellen Bellew, and a brother, John Boucher.
Rod attended Natchaug School and Windham High School in Willimantic, CT. He attended Providence College on a track scholarship graduating with a B.S. degree in 1957. At graduation he received the Mal Brown Award as the senior athlete best typifying the qualities of sportsmanship, courage, and honor. After graduation he attended U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School, receiving a commission and then served three years active duty as an Engineering Officer. His working career was spent in the medical device industry as a quality and manufacturing engineer and manager with several companies including American Optical, Analogic, Karl Storz Endovision and Zoll Medical where he was a founding employee. During his early work career he received a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from Northeastern University.
Rod was active in youth sports as a coach for his children and grandchildren in basketball, softball, and little league baseball and closely followed his grandchildren's participation in sports at the high school and college level. He continued his distance running career after his children were grown, competing in various road races and completing five Boston Marathons. He supported various charities and served as a volunteer at the House of Hope homeless shelter. Boucher At his request, there will be no visitation and a private funeral mass. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in his memory to either, Catholic Charities, Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, or Chelmsford Community Exchange. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford 978-256-4040. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 3, 2019