longtime Lowell and Dracut resident
NASHUA
Roger Boutin, 80, a longtime Lowell and Dracut resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home in Nashua, NH, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Pearl M. (Marcotte) Boutin, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
A son of the late Wilfred Boutin and the late Cecile (LaRose) Boutin, he was born on September 7, 1939, in Lowell and was raised and educated in the Lowell area.
He worked as a Group Leader for over 30 years with Raytheon in Lowell and later Andover. He enjoyed hunting and always looked forward to his annual hunting trip with his close friends.
In addition to his wife, Pearl, he is survived by his son, Jimmy Boutin and his wife, Karen, of Dracut, his daughter, Debbie Connors of Nashua, his grandchildren, Nicole Phaneuf and her husband, John, of Dracut, David Connors and his significant other, Katie Monoxelos of Pelham, James Roger Boutin and his wife, Brittany, of Chelmsford, his six great grandchildren; Mia, Avery, Sophia, Sloane, Peyton and Lola; his brothers, Robert Boutin of Billerica, Richard Boutin of Lowell, his sister in law, Jean Mercier and her husband, Leo Mercier, of Epsom, NH. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was the brother of the late Pauline Harvey, the late Estelle Maille and the late Jackie Kosiol.
ON WEDNESDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON THURSDAY, HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. FRANCIS CHURCH IN DRACUT AT 10:30 A.M. A PRIVATE BURIAL WILL FOLLOW AT A LATER DATE AT RICHARDSON CEMETERY IN DRACUT. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE AT ANYTIME.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019