|
|
Loving family man,
U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII
Roger E. Gendreau, 95 years old, died peacefully on October 23, 2019. The beloved husband of Irene (Hedlund) Gendreau, with whom he would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this December 15th.
Born in Newburyport, MA, June 6, 1924, he was a son of the late Alfred and Beatrice (Diette) Gendreau. Mr. Gendreau enlisted in the United States Navy on July 24, 1942, serving proudly until his honorable discharge on March 5, 1946. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal.
A longtime resident of Lowell, he was employed by the Bedford VA Hospital for 37 years as an Orderly on the psychiatric unit, as a custodian at Joseph G. Pyne Elementary School, then subsequently, at Lowell High School for 15 years.
Roger was a selfless, loyal, hardworking and dedicated man, who possessed a wonderful sense of humor and deep love for family. He had a love for baseball, animals, the beach, eating out, travel and cruising in his car. Roger spent his later years in Derry and in Nashua, NH.
In addition to his wife, is survived by daughter, Dianne Lippoldt and husband Lynn of Colorado; granddaughter Jennifer McManus and husband Shawn of Texas; sons David Millette and partner Donna Stecchi of Nashua, NH, Steven Millette and wife Donna of Chester, NH; grandchildren, Tony Millette and wife Tasha of Alabama, Deana Manning and husband John of Bedford, NH, and Kayla Wholey and husband Michael of Chelmsford; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Manning, Brayden Manning, and Blake Millette. Roger was the brother of the late Raymond, Wilfred, Arthur, and Alfred Gendreau, and was uncle and great-uncle to many special nieces and nephews.
Gendreau
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Sunday from 2 until 5 PM. Mr. Gendreau's Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 AM, followed by his interment with Military Honors in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854, or online at www.lowellhumanesociety.org. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Roger's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Roger E. Gendreau
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 26, 2019