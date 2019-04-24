|
formerly of Lowell, MA
Roger Frechette, formerly of Lowell, MA, passed away on April 2nd, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland Florida, at the age of 69, in the company of his immediate family. Roger is survived by his wife, Carmen (Larose) Frechette of Lakeland, FL; and his son Brian Frechette of Pelham NH and his wife Erin (Potvin) Frechette and their three children, Matthew, Meagan and Mason, whom he absolutely treasured and was an exceptional grandfather to.
Born in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late Sylvio and Rita (Chandonnet) Frechette. He was married for 48 wonderful years to the love of his life, Carmen, with whom he had recently embarked on their "Great Adventure", retiring to the company of their many friends and community members of Cypress Lakes in Lakeland, Florida. Roger built his family and life in the greater Lowell, MA area where he developed a reputation as a hardworking, skilled craftsman and teacher during a career as a linesman and technician for New England Telephone and their subsequent iterations until he retired in 2009. After retirement, he continued to use his skills as a repairman, applying his creativity and workmanship to carpentry, home repair, remodeling and other jobs, both at his home and for those who needed his skills. Perhaps most of all, those who knew Roger remember his selflessness and willingness to serve others around him. He was a much revered father figure, uncle, coach and grandfather, and those he taught, helped, coached, loved and cheered for are deeply saddened by his loss. Roger enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, travelling with his wife and spending time with and supporting his beloved grandchildren, where he was an constant, uplifting fixture on the Pelham youth sports and NH Tomahawks lacrosse sidelines.
Roger was the brother of the late Leo Frechette of Dracut, MA, who is survived by his wife Thelma and their children; and Ronald Frechette of Rochester NH, who is survived by his wife Karen and their children. Roger is survived by his brothers: Richard Frechette of Dracut, MA and his wife Claudette of Dracut, MA and Cocoa Beach, FL; Robert Frechette of Tyngsboro, MA, and his wife Anne of Tyngsboro; John Frechette of Hudson, NH and his wife Tracy; He is also survived by his sisters: Denise Frechette of Dracut, MA; Gloria (Frechette) Daneau of Dracut MA and her husband Dennis Daneau; Sister Jeanne Frechette, a Sister of the Assumption, of Dracut, MA. Roger was also the son-in-law of the late Robert Larose and Cecile Larose of Lowell, MA. He was the brother-in-law of the late Paul Pouliot and his wife Joanne (Larose) Pouliot. He is also survived by his Brother-In-Law, Guy Larose of Londonderry, NH and his wife Beverly; he is also survived by his Sister-In-Law Rachel (Larose) St. Onge and her husband Paul St. Onge of Lowell, MA; He was the beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews, and a great friend to those who were lucky enough to have had him in their lives.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, located at 115 Wheeler Road in Dracut, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019