FOSTER, RI - Roger G. Michaud, D.O., 64, a resident of Foster, RI, passed away on Monday, March 11th after a brief illness with his family by his side. Roger was born in Nashua, NH on October 1, 1954 to the late Roland B. and Annette R. (Houle) Michaud and was raised in Lowell, MA. He was the beloved husband of Cathryn MacDonald to whom he had been married for 21 years. He was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Foster, RI.



Roger was a graduate of Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School in Lowell, Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass-Lowell), and the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, IA.



As a Captain in the U.S. Army, he interned at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD before returning to New England to practice medicine. Roger was a school physician for the City of Lowell for several years and spent 25 years as an emergency medicine physician in hospitals throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In the 10 years prior to his retirement, he worked as a wound care and hyperbaric medicine specialist at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, RI.



In addition to his love of the practice and study of medicine, Roger had an eclectic array of passions and hobbies. He was an expert and author of British military history, played a mean harmonica by ear, and tracked the history of locomotive trains. Roger also traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe, enjoying each destination's unique history, people, natural beauty, music, food, and wine. He was a devoted husband, a protective big brother, a lovingly teasing uncle, a loyal friend, and a compassionate and gifted doctor.



In addition to his wife Cathryn, Roger is survived by his four sisters, Elaine Heighington and her husband Alan of Dracut, MA, Denise Marion and her husband Fred of Dracut, MA, Dr. Jaqueline Michaud of Providence, RI, and Suzanne Michaud and her wife Lori Ciccomascolo of Providence, RI, and his brother-in-law Roderick MacDonald of Fredonia, NY. Roger also leaves several nieces and nephews whom he adored and aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he loved spending time.



The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of The Miriam Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital for the excellent care provided to Roger during his illness.



MICHAUD - It being Roger's request calling hours are omitted. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 18th at 11am at St. Rita's Church, 158 Mammoth Rd, Lowell, MA. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to the Missonaries of Africa, Attn: Fr. Jean Robitaille, 5757 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 or to the Foster Dept of Human Services, 181 Howard Hill Rd, Foster, RI 02825, (Food Pantry in memo).