ATTLEBORO, MA
Roger J. Parker Jr., 45, a resident of Attleboro, MA passed away Friday May 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Mission Viejo, CA on May 26, 1974, the son of Roger J. and Marilyn F. (Gardner) Parker. Roger grew up in Westford, MA and graduated from Nashoba Valley Technical High School in 1993.
Roger worked as a chef and landscaper for various employers throughout his life. His passions were cooking, spending time with family and friends. His son Ryan was his greatest joy. Roger enjoyed spending time with him whether watching the Red Sox, playing video games, fishing or just hanging out.
Roger leaves behind his mother, Marilyn, of Barefoot Bay, FL and Nashua, NH; his son, Ryan Parker of Natick, MA; his two sisters, Laura Rochon and her husband, Edward of Sebastian, FL, and Amy Parker of Nashua, NH. Roger is predeceased by his father, Roger J. Parker. He is also survived by his companion, Sandy Leacock of Attleboro, MA and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private graveside service at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made in Roger's name to Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston MA 02116 or online on their giving page. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 6, 2020.