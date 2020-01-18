|
Former Dracut Selectman
Roger L. Daigle, 92, died on January 15, 2020, following a period of declining health. He was the widower of Priscilla (Daigle), who died in 2017. They were married for 64 years. He was born in Lowell on October 8, 1927 to Telesphore and Bertha (Sicard) Daigle. He attended Lowell Schools.
Following graduation from Lowell High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and served with the Judge Advocate General's Office in San Diego. Following his discharge, he attended and graduated from Boston University with a degree in Business Administration. He worked his entire professional career for Commercial Credit Corporation, which became a subsidiary of Citibank, managing their Lowell office.
Roger and Priscilla moved to Dracut in 1957 after building their own home. Shortly after moving, Roger was asked to serve on the Town's Finance Committee. Thus began a long commitment to public service. Subsequent to serving on the Finance Committee, Roger went on to serve on the Junior High Building Committee, the Board of Selectman, and the town Charter Commission. For the last 20+ years, he was the co-host and host of "Inside Dracut Politics" on local access cable. It was very common when he was out and about town, that people would stop him to tell him they enjoyed his show. In recognition of his long tenure on TV, Dracut Access TV recently named their new studio in his honor.
In his spare time, Roger enjoyed golf, playing cards, traveling and camping. For several years, Roger built an ice skating rink in his backyard for all the neighborhood kids to enjoy. He was especially proud to have built homes for two of his daughters.
He is survived by his daughters: Drucilla (Richard) Fitzgerald of Salem NH; Sandra (George) Deloge and Joanne Nickerson of Dracut MA; and Barbara (Harold) Barringham of Branford CT. In addition, he leaves his much-loved grandchildren: Timothy Deloge, and Deborah (Joshua) Huber of Pensacola FL; Gordon Nickerson of Dracut; Joseph (Ashley) Nickerson of Lowell; Benjamin and Emma Barringham of Branford CT; and Kelsey Barringham, serving with the Peace Corps in Costa Rica. He also leaves three great-grandchildren: Hailey Nickerson of Dracut; Melanie Huber of Pensacola FL; and Henry Nickerson of Lowell. He is survived by two sisters-in-law: Jeanne Daigle of Nashua NH, and Theresa Daigle of Manchester NH; and two brothers-in-law: Albert Daigle of Virginia and Albert Descoteaux of Derry, NH.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his four siblings: Roland, Robert, and Ernest Daigle, and Lillian Jesus; and his son-in-law, Gordon L. Nickerson, Jr.
Family and friends may pay their respects during calling hours to be held on Monday, January 20, from 4-7 pm at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. His funeral Mass will be held at St Therese Church (Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish), 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Tuesday, January 21, at 10 am, followed by internment at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford. Donations can be made to The , 1661 Worcester Rd, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 18, 2020