Roger L. Daigle Obituary
Roger L. Daigle of Dracut

Roger L. Daigle, 92, of Dracut, died on January 15, 2020, he was the widower of Priscilla (Daigle). Family and friends may pay their respects during calling hours to be held on Monday, January 20, from 4-7 pm at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. His funeral Mass will be held at St Therese Church (Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish), 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Tuesday, January 21, at 10 am, followed by internment at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford. Donations can be made to The , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
