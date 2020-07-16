Loving Brother and Uncle
Roger "Duke" R. Landry age 61 a resident of Maine passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020 in Desert Hot Springs California.
Roger was born in Lowell, MA on October 11,1958 a son of the late Roger J. and Georgette I. (Marion) Landry.
He attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School and the Lowell Academy Hairstyling Institute. Prior to his retirement he had been a self employed Hairstylist and Cosmetician in the Lowell l area for over 40 years.
Roger loved traveling and also enjoyed amateur photography.
He survivors include his Sisters: Linda E. Teague of Lowell and Claire B. Landry of Dracut. Also survived by his Aunts, Uncles and many Nieces and Nephews. He was also the brother of the late Donald J. Landry.
LANDRY
Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's Committal Service on Saturday morning July 18, 2020 at 10 o'clock at the Pavilion at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. Facial coverings/Masks are respectfully required as well as social distancing measures to assure everyone's safety. In Lieu of flowers donations in Memory of Roger may be made the American Cancer Society
