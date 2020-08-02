Loving Husband, Father & Grandfather
Lowell
Roger R. Langlois, age 75, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell after a period of declining health. For 50 years, he was the beloved husband of Gloria C. (Marcouillier) Langlois.
He was born in Lowell on October 15, 1944 a son of the late Armand Langlois and Jeannette (Desrosier) Kristensen. Roger was a lifelong resident of Lowell having lived in the Pawtucketville section since 1972. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, he was a production manager at Wang Labs in Tewksbury for 23 years. Roger was a member of the American Legion Post 247 in Tyngsborough, the Lowell Lodge of Elks where he enjoyed playing horseshoes and the former CMAC. He enjoyed reading and was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. He loved traveling and spending weekends at camp in New Hampshire where he enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and spending time with his family.
Besides his wife Gloria, he is survived by his children, Donald Langlois of Lowell, Susan Hanson and her husband, Mike of Nashua and Michael Langlois and his wife, Erin of Lowell; two sisters, Lorraine Hopkins and her husband, John of Lowell and Rita Tessier and her husband, Bob of Dracut; two grandchildren, Sydney Langlois and Jayson Leczynski; also many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was the father of the late Michelle Langlois.
Arrangements
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Roger's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Monday Aug. 3 from 4 to 8pm. For everyone's safety, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place. His Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Rita Church, Lowell. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery.