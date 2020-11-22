1/1
Roger S. Roy
1927 - 2020
Roger S. Roy age 93 of Dracut a former longtime Lowell resident passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 18, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Margaret J. (Quinn) Roy with whom he shared over 50 years together.

Roger was born in Lowell, MA on March 9,1927 a son of the late Joseph and Rose Anna (Houde) Roy. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Elementary School and attended Lowell Trade School.

Prior to his retirement Roger worked in construction having owned and operated Lowell Home Remodeling for several years.

He was a member of the former Ste. Jeanne d'arc Parish.

Roger was a US Army Veteran serving during WWII and was the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was also a former member of the Passe Temps Club in Lowell.

In addition to his wife Margaret his survivors include his children: Keith Roy of Naples, FL, Lynn C. Mendonca and her partner Mark Weber of Dracut, Gayle A. Dawson-Bradbury and her husband Dave of North Andover and son-in-law Albert Mendonca of Dracut.

His grandchildren: Taylor Mendonca, Adam Mendonca, Aidan Bradbury, Madison Bradbury, Jodie Roy, Roger "Skip" Roy and Brian Roy. Also survived by his great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was the father of the late Roger N. Roy and Kenneth "Feta" Roy and brother to the late Lauretta Cognac, Jeanne Parent, George and Roland Roy and Adrienne Landry.

Roy-Family and friends may call on Monday Nov.23,2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St. Lowell, MA. Roger's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM at the Parish of St. Rita, Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment will be at a later date.(Due to current restrictions and to assure the health and safety of all those who attend social distancing will be in place and face masks are required.) In Lieu of flowers donations in Memory of Roger may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901 or to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Archambault Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Parish of St. Rita
Funeral services provided by
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
