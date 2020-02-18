Lowell Sun Obituaries
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pepperell VFW Post 3291
55 Leighton St.
Pepperell, MA
View Map
Roger Thomas Heatley


1940 - 2020
Roger Thomas Heatley Obituary
longtime Pepperell resident; 79

PEPPERELL

Roger Thomas Heatley, a longtime Pepperell resident died on February 12, 2020 at his home. He was 79 years old. Mr. Heatley was born in Montour Falls, NY on May 2, 1940 a son of the late Walter W. and Alice (Rogers) Heatley.

Roger spent his early life in Horseheads, NY having graduated from Horseheads High School Class of 1958. Following high school, Roger enlisted in the United States Navy serving as a Radioman for three years on active duty before serving in the United States Navy Reserves. He was honorably discharged in June of 1963.

Roger spent his working years employed as an Optical Engineer having first worked with Infrared Industries in Waltham. He then went on to work with Barr Associates, from which he retired after 20 years. In addition, Roger served the Town of Bolton as a Firefighter, EMT, and Police Officer.

Mr. Heatley was a proud resident of Pepperell of over 28 years. He especially enjoyed playing in the VFW Cribbage League. When he wasn't in Pepperell, Roger could be found at his camp cottage in Hancock County, Maine. He also enjoyed NASCAR, bluegrass and folk music, and collecting antique bottles.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer L. Heatley of Pepperell, MA. He was the proud father of Diane Earley of Chelmsford, William Heatley of Waltham, Michael Heatley of Concord, NH, Christine Donahue of Alexandria, VA and Christopher Heatley of Leominster. He is also survived by several grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister June Crow and brother Steve Elderkin.

HEATLEY

Roger T. of Pepperell. February 12, 2020. A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held at the Pepperell VFW Post 3291, 55 Leighton St. Pepperell, MA on Saturday, February 22 from 2 – 5 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to PACH Outreach, 66 Hollis St., Pepperell, MA 01463 or to the Pepperell Lion's Club, P.O. Box 1353, Pepperell, MA 01463. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Roger Thomas Heatley
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
