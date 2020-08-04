1/2
Roger W. Judge
of N. Chelmsford

Mr. Roger William Judge, 76, of N. Chelmsford, MA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. He was married to Mrs. Claudette M. (Fugere) Judge with whom he celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2020.

Roger was the son of the late Lawrence and Mildred (Cook) Judge. He was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1961.

He served with the U.S. National Guard.

In 2013, Roger retired from Loomis Armored Fargo of Wakefield.

Roger loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting on his porch with his dogs, and traveling to Foxwoods.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Michelle and her husband, Joseph Adamczyk of Dracut, MA; two sons, Brian Judge of Chelmsford, MA, and Stephen and his wife, Cammy Judge of Melrose, MA; two brothers, Lawrence Judge and his companion, Kay Etsy of Leesburg, FL, and Leonard and his wife, Elaine Judge of Tyngsboro, MA; two sisters, Maureen and her husband, Michael Hudzik of Dracut, MA and Rosemary Beaumont of Manchester, NH; four grandchildren, Derek and Paige Adamczyk and Emi Ray and Eamonn Judge. Roger is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as several close friends.

He was the brother of the late Walter and Michael Judge.

At Roger's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. Memorials may be made in his name to a charity of one's choice. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Roger W. Judge



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
