1939 - 2020
LOWELL
Roland A. Gendron, age 80, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Therese C. (Morneau) with whom he had been married for 59 years.
Born in Central Falls, RI on August 11, 1939, he was a son of the late Alfred and Bertha (Levesque) Gendron.
He was a graduate of Lowell Technological Institute and worked as a transporter at the former St. Joseph's Hospital.
Roland was an active parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church. He enjoyed reading, search word puzzles and most of all walking every day around downtown Lowell.
Surviving him in addition to his wife are three sons, Normand L. Gendron of Lowell, Paul A. Gendron of Nashua and Brian K. Gendron of Lowell; two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzanne Maine and her husband William of FL and Paula Powell of Lowell; twenty grandchildren,; sixteen great- grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Blanche and Robert Lemelin of Tewksbury, Bernadette Geofroy of PA; a sister-in-law, Barbara Gendron; also many nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Roland Gendron Jr. and brother of the late Alfred and Joseph Gendron and Eva Gendron.
GENDRON
Roland A. Gendron. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the MARTIN FUNERAL HOME 308 Pawtucket St., Lowell. A Mass of intention will be celebrated on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 E Merrimack St., Lowell to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020