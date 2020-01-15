Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
308 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 454-5214
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
308 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
144 E Merrimack St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Gendron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland A. Gendron


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland A. Gendron Obituary
1939 - 2020

LOWELL

Roland A. Gendron, age 80, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Therese C. (Morneau) with whom he had been married for 59 years.

Born in Central Falls, RI on August 11, 1939, he was a son of the late Alfred and Bertha (Levesque) Gendron.

He was a graduate of Lowell Technological Institute and worked as a transporter at the former St. Joseph's Hospital.

Roland was an active parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church. He enjoyed reading, search word puzzles and most of all walking every day around downtown Lowell.

Surviving him in addition to his wife are three sons, Normand L. Gendron of Lowell, Paul A. Gendron of Nashua and Brian K. Gendron of Lowell; two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzanne Maine and her husband William of FL and Paula Powell of Lowell; twenty grandchildren,; sixteen great- grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Blanche and Robert Lemelin of Tewksbury, Bernadette Geofroy of PA; a sister-in-law, Barbara Gendron; also many nieces and nephews.

He was also the father of the late Roland Gendron Jr. and brother of the late Alfred and Joseph Gendron and Eva Gendron.

GENDRON

Roland A. Gendron. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the MARTIN FUNERAL HOME 308 Pawtucket St., Lowell. A Mass of intention will be celebrated on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 E Merrimack St., Lowell to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Roland A. Gendron
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -