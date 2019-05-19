|
a longtime resident of Tyngsboro TYNGSBORO Roland E. Rondeau, age 87, a longtime resident of Tyngsboro, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Claudette A. (Thellen) Rondeau, with whom he would have celebrated 67 years of marriage in September.
He was born in Lowell on September 7, 1931, and was a son of the late Joseph and Pamela (Rainville) Rondeau. He received his education in Lowell schools.
Prior to his retirement, Roland was employed for 23 years in shipping and receiving for BAE Systems formerly Sanders Lockhead Martin in Hudson, NH.
He was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro.
Roland was an avid collector and enjoyed being on his tractor and spending time outside and around the house building and fixing different things. He was known as the family prankster and barbecue master. His greatest joy was spending time with his adoring nieces and nephews and hosting treasure hunts for them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sisters-in-law, Ruth (Thellen) Bastien of Dracut, Julia Thellen of Lowell, Patricia Thellen of Lowell, Grace Thellen of LA, and Kay Thellen of FL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late William Rondeau, Helisa "Blacky" Roy, Rita St. Pierre, and Therese Beaulieu. RONDEAU Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roland's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
