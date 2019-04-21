|
Loving father and grandfather HUDSON, NH Roland F. Bedard, age 95, a resident of Hudson, NH and a former longtime resident of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Laura L. (Spinney) Bedard who died in 2016.
Born in Lowell on November 15, 1923, he was a son of the late J. Peter and Yvonne (Bergeron) Bedard.
He was a WW II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. During his time in the service, he received many medals and commendations.
Roland and his wife Laura established Laura's Doughnuts on Lakeview Avenue in Dracut, a business they ran together for over 28 years. He later worked for Dunkin Doughnuts.
He was a member of the American Legion – Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 in Manchester, NH, the United Commercial Travelers and the Hudson Senior Center.
Roland enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and solitaire, telling stories about his life, traveling all around the world with his wife and social gatherings with family and friends.
Roland and his wife Laura also accomplished having the bridge, connecting Chesterfield, NH and Brattleboro, VT, dedicated as the "United States Navy Bridge" on June 13, 2004.
He is survived by two daughters, Gail L. Stanwyck and Joyce F. Dionne both of Hudson; four grandchildren, Leah LeDuc-Rodriguez and her husband Chris, Matthew Dionne, Sarah Dionne and David LeDuc; five great-grandchildren, Shane, Marek, Gabrielle, Isabella, Scarlett and Lyla; also nephews and many dear friends.
He was the brother of the late Maurice and Raymond Bedard and Doris O'Toole. BEDARD Roland F. Bedard. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 am, in St. Francis Parish, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Committal services with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in his memory to a . For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019