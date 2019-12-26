|
Roland Francis Roger Ouellette
formerly of Woburn
BOWLING GREEN, KY - Roland Francis Roger Ouellette, 99, the son of Paul and Christine Ouellette (predeceased), passed away 12/22/19 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. He was Born in Lowell and resided in Woburn for 52 years before moving to KY, where he was one of the first residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green. He was a WWII Naval Veteran. After the war, Roland's career took him in two paths starting as an electronic engineer in the evolving electronic industry. After many years in the industry, retirement took him into a new career as Attendant at Wellesley Country Club for another 17 years.
Roland is survived by a brother, Normand Ouellette of Nashua NH, sister-in-law Muriel Ouellette of N. Chelmsford, Daughter Lori Miller (Donnie) of Glasgow KY, Son Glenn Dracopoulos (Linda) of Chalfont, PA, son Scott Dracopoulos (fiancé, Susan Scaduto) of Scottsville, KY. Grandchildren Sarah, Peter, Kelci, Cody, Alan, and Katie. Great grandchildren Hannah, Melody, Levi and many nieces and nephews.
Roland was proceeded in death by his first wife Lillian and infant son, second wife Madeline Mercer Ouellette, and siblings, Pauline Coffey, Rudolph (Red) Ouellette, Reginald Ouellette, Theresa Ouellette, Fr. Lionel Ouellette, and Lorraine Janowicz.
OUELLETTE - Relatives and friends are invited to Roland's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, on Saturday December 28th 9:00 - 10:30 AM. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave. in Dracut, Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Alternate expressions of sympathy may be given to Hospice of Southern Ky Inc., 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY. 42104 or online at https://hospicesoky.org/donations for condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019