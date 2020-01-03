|
of Merrimack, NH
Roland Frederick Cossette III, 60, of Merrimack, NH passed away Monday evening surrounded by his loving family at Mass General Hospital.Roland admirably and courageously fought his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia over the past four months with the utmost positivity and strength.
Born in Lowell, MA on April 15, 1959, Roland was the son of Roland F. Cossette, Jr. and the late Maureen (Bigley) Gelinas.
Roland "Rick" was married to Kim A. (Bartholomew) Cossette with whom he would have celebrated a tenth wedding anniversary on July 24th.
Roland was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1977. He also attended the University of Lowell. Reliable and dedicated, Roland began his life-long career working in the same field with the same people over 40 years ago. He was employed at Freedom CAD Services, Inc. in Nashua, NH.
A true sports lover and natural mentor, Roland was a former Chelmsford youth hockey and baseball coach. Roland's love for hockey and knowledge base of the Boston Bruins was unparalleled; he could recount any NHL statistic imaginable.
In addition to the Bruins, Roland's passion was camping. Roland was known to many as 'Ranger Rick,' particularly at Hopeville Pond State Park where he camped with his family each summer from childhood through adulthood. He carried on this tradition and spent his summers making memories with his children, niece, nephews, family friends, and grandchildren. It was also at Hopeville that he first fell in love with Kim, where he reconnected with her years later, and where theymarried.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father, Roland F. Cossette Jr. and his wife Pat Cossette of North Chelmsford, MA, his stepfather, Claude Gelinas of North Chelmsford, MA, his daughters, Ashley Cakounes and her husband Thomas of Chelmsford, MA, and Jenna Morrissette and her husband Adam of North Chelmsford, MA, his son, Joshua Bartholomew of Merrimack, NH, his two brothers, Robert "Chip" Cossette of North Chelmsford, MA, and Darren Cossette and his wife Christine of North Chelmsford, MA, his sister, Kristen Cossette of North Chelmsford, his nephew and niece, Cody and Amber Cossette, and his nephews Jake and Nick Perry, as well as many friends.
Above all else, Roland's true joy came from being the most incredible Pappy to his three grandsons, Andrew and Benjamin Cakounes, and Ryder Morrissette who absolutely adored him.
Roland touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He was the best son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
The family kindly encourages anyone planning to attend Roland's visitation to dress comfortably and to consider wearing something associated with his favorite team, the Boston Bruins.
Roland Frederick Cossette III, of Merrimack, NH, died Dec. 30, 2019. Visiting hours Sunday. 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, an organization that was near to his heart. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 3, 2020