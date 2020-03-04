|
Roland Guimond, a former resident of Lowell, MA and Seabrook, NH, beloved husband of the late Joanne (Gwiazda) Guimond passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was 79.
Roland was born and grew up in Lowell. He was a son of the late Edgar and Laurette (Chaput) Guimond.
Roland graduated from St. Joseph High School in Lowell and embarked on a long career with the former Lowell Gas Company retiring in 2000 as the Chief Engineering Gas Dispatcher.
His Catholic faith was central throughout his life. Roland attended Mass daily. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 72 in Lowell, National Association of Power Engineers, where he served as their president.
Roland was the first resident of Bridges by Epoch at Andover. His family would like to thank all of the angels at Bridges for the superior care he received while there.
Survivors include his children, Angela Ducharme of Hampstead, NH, Pamela Murphy and her husband Charles of Haverhill, MA, Marcella Ferrara of Bedford, NH; a stepdaughter, Sharon Chappelear of Roswell, GA; a stepson Brian Holt and his wife Cindy of Lakewood, CA; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Guimond of Lowell, MA; two sisters, Nicole Guimond of Lowell, MA, Michelle and Roland Guilbault of Leesburg, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Roland's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 7 PM on Thursday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 AM in Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Donations in Roland's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2020