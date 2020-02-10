|
Vietnam Navy Veteran; 71
Ocklawaha, FL
Roland J. Crevier, Jr, 71, a resident of Ocklawaha, FL, passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday, February 2, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Debra C. (Dauteuil) Crevier with whom he was married for 41 years.
Born in Lowell on January 18, 1949, he was a son of the late Roland J Crevier, Sr. and Rita M. (Montbleau) Crevier.
Following High School, Roland served with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was employed for over 40 years by the General Electric Company located in Lynn, MA.
A car enthusiast, Roland enjoyed working on antique cars and was a member of the Dracut Road Runners Car Club. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing and especially liked watching the Patriots.
In addition to his wife Debra, he leaves five children, April Sylvester of Hudson, NH, Daniel Crevier and his significant other Maryanne Interbartolo of Plaistow, NH, Lisa Campaniello of Andover MA, Susan Marden of Merrimac MA, and Cheryl Maharaj of South Brunswick, NJ; a sister, Jean Desmarais and her husband Jeff of FL, his Loving Grand-daughter, Krystyn Sylvester; and several other grandchildren and a great grandson, Mother-in-law Beatrice Dufresne of Dracut, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pamela Dauteuil and Donald Deschenes of Dracut, Paul and Carrie Dauteuil of Dracut, James and Tammy Dauteuil of Tyngsboro, Edward and Julie Dufresne of Hudson, NH and Robert and Carol Dufresne of Hudson, NH. He was the father-in-law of the late Paul L. Sylvester and brother of the late Pauline Wojnar. also beloved friends for many years Carol and Gerard Briere. Roland was also pre-deceased by his loving companion and service dog Rusty.
CREVIER
Relatives and friends are invited to Roland's Life Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Feb. 13, at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Roland's name may be made to: Warrior in Need, 45 Prince St., Danvers, MA 01923, www.warriorinneed.com and/or Hospice of Marion County, 3231 S.W. 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 10, 2020