of Chelmsford Roland J. Laurin, 86, of Chelmsford died Monday night, April 1, 2019 at the Northwood Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Lowell surrounded by his family.
He was married to the late Marion Laurin, who died on February 27, 2013.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Victor and Jeanette Laurin. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1950 and earned a Bachelor's of Science in accounting from Bentley College of Waltham. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Roland worked as a financial analyst for the GCA Corporation of Burlington for 24 years and finalized his career at UMASS Lowell.
He was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Chelmsford.
Roland was an avid New England sports fan, and enjoyed going to Foxwoods and Las Vegas.
He is survived by his sons, David and his wife, Colleen Laurin of Nashua, NH, Daniel Laurin of Chelmsford and Douglas Laurin of Chelmsford and his daughter, Denise Dillon of Hudson, NH; and a brother, Norman Laurin and a sister, Doris Scollin both of Lowell. Roland had four grandchildren, Melissa Laurin, Jillian Laurin, Jeffrey Dillon and Erica Dillon and several nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Donna Luebbers, the grandfather of the late Rachel Dillon, and the father-in-law of late David Dillon of Hudson, NH.
LAURIN Roland J. Laurin of Chelmsford died April 1, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 5 to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10 A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. A private burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to Lowell General Cancer Center, 275 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019