formerly of Lowell; 52
GREENFIELD
Roland Lavallee, 52, of Greenfield, MA, formerly of Lowell, passed away after a long battle with cancer, peacefully in his home, on September 27, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born in Lowell, MA on Oct 10, 1966, Son to Marie Teresa (Drolet) and John Henry Lavallee. Since the age of 10, Roland was a member of St. Rita's Parish and an active participant in youth activities since age 14. Roland graduated from Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1984, then married the love of his life in July of 1985.
He was a Draftsman for Honeywell and Mitre before going on to employment with Amtrak, RCL, and then Pan Am Railways.
Roland will be remembered as a knowledgeable man, who cared, and selflessly shared his love for life, and his wisdom. Conversation, was by far, one of his best attributes. Roland had the ability to connect with so many and undoubtedly improved the lives of those he loved.
Roland is survived by his loving wife Gail Lavallee of Greenfield, Son Joseph Lavallee (Wife Jolene) of Greenfield, Daughter Amanda Bowling (Husband Danny) of Turners Falls, Daughter Rebecca Lavallee of Greenfield, Brother Michael Lavallee (Wife Lisa) of Lowell, Mother Marie Lavallee of Lowell, and Grandson Dean.
Services were held in Greenfield in October. Roland's Urn will be present at his mother Marie Teresa (Drolet) Lavallee's wake and funeral this weekend if you would like to pay your respects, please see Marie's Obituary also in Lowell Sun Fri. Nov. 8, of go to www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019