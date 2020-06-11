DRACUT - Roland N. Aubrey, age 74, a resident of Dracut, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. ?He was the husband of the late Ellen R. (Cook) Aubrey, who died in 2019. ?
He was born in Lowell on November 21, 1945, and was a son of the late George and Noella (Fortier) Aubrey. ?He received his education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. ?
Prior to his retirement, Roland was employed by various food related businesses throughout the area. ?Earlier in his career he was the owner of the former Midnight Special on Bridge St. in Lowell. ?Throughout the years, he was also an instructor for a Drum and Bugle Corps in Lowell, an election poll worker, and a bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the holiday season. ?
He was an avid card player, especially cribbage, which he claimed he was a formidable opponent at in many local leagues, including the V.F.W., the American Legion, and St. Francis Church in Dracut.
Roland also enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and going to Hampton Beach. ??
He will be remembered as being very social and he was loved by many. ?
Roland is survived by two nieces, Paula Haakenstad of N. Chelmsford and Debra Haakenstad of Billerica; a nephew Brian Haakenstad and his wife Tracy of Merrimack, NH; two great nephews, Aaron Haakenstad and his wife Jasmine of Lowell and Ryan Haakenstad of Billerica; a great niece, Kayla Haakenstad; two sisters-in-law, Moreen Crum and Patricia (John) Partee and two brothers-in-law, Michael Cook and Dennis Cook, all of MI; and several nieces and nephews. ?
AUBREY - It being his wish, there will be no services. ?In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roland's memory to?St. Jude?Children's Research Hospital,?501?St. Jude?Place?Memphis, TN 38105. ?Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. ?For condolences please, visit? www.mckennaouellette.com. ?
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.