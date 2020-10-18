"Peter"
LOWELL - Roland H. "Peter" Vaillancourt, Jr., 79, of Lowell and formerly of Acton and Plum Island, Oct. 11th at Blaire House of Tewksbury. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine Mae (Messier) Vaillancourt.
He was the son of the late Roland H. "Pete" and Gertrude E. (Watson) Vaillancourt. He was a graduate of Lowell High School. Peter served in the United States Air Force during the Bay of Pigs Conflict. As an ambulance driver in the Air Force he discovered his passion for caring for others in acute situations.
As a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Peter spent most of his career at Emerson Hospital in Concord. He then went on to work in that same capacity at Lahey Clinic in Burlington and finally at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
Peter and his wife Katherine were the owners of several businesses including Vaillancourt's Catering and Sweet Molly's Ice Cream in Acton.
He is survived by his son, Peter Vaillancourt and his wife Karen of Acton; his two daughters, Hilary OMalley of West Barnstable and Molly Lyttle and her husband Keith of Tyngsboro; seven grandchildren; two nephews, Ronald St. Onge of MA and Robert Hatch of NH; and a niece, Jill Pakus of ME. He was also the brother of the late Carole Hatch.
ARRANGEMENTS - It being the family's wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, October 24th at 11 am at Holy Family Parish (formerly St. Bernard Church), 12 Monument Sq. in Concord. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Pete's memory to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For the entire obituary and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Roland Vaillancourt, Jr.