TEWKSBURY
Roland "Walter" Kunze, age 88, a resident of Tewksbury for 56 years, passed away at home in the care of his children and hospice on Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Marylin J. (Murray), who passed away on November 24, 2009.
Born in Medford on May 27, 1932, he was one of seven children of the late Paul V. Kunze, Sr. and the late Emma M. (Schroeder) Kunze.
Walter was raised in Medford, graduated from Medford High School, and later attended Texas Christian University.
In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his active duty service.
Walter was employed as a Mechanical Draftsman by Stone & Webster Engineering in South Boston and Greerco in Hudson, NH until his retirement.
He enjoyed vegetable gardening and helping family and friends with home repair projects.
Walter is survived by his children, Beverly Kunze and her partner Kathleen McCabe of Roslindale, Douglas W. Kunze and his wife Sandra (Spiller), and John A. Kunze, all of Tewksbury. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Walter was the brother of the late Mina Wyman, Virginia Kunze, Anne Evans, Margaret Crowley, Paul V. Kunze, Jr. and Veronica Lyons.
At the request of the family services for Walter will be private. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury.
Donations honoring Walter may be made to:
Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, Woburn
500 Cummings Center, Suite 3570P
Beverly, MA. 01915
or online at https://secure2.convio.net/lahey/site/Donation2?1640.donation=form1&df_id=1640&mfc_pref=T
