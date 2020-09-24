1/1
Roland W. Kunze
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Mechanical Draftsman

TEWKSBURY

Roland "Walter" Kunze, age 88, a resident of Tewksbury for 56 years, passed away at home in the care of his children and hospice on Monday, September 21, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Marylin J. (Murray), who passed away on November 24, 2009.

Born in Medford on May 27, 1932, he was one of seven children of the late Paul V. Kunze, Sr. and the late Emma M. (Schroeder) Kunze.

Walter was raised in Medford, graduated from Medford High School, and later attended Texas Christian University.

In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his active duty service.

Walter was employed as a Mechanical Draftsman by Stone & Webster Engineering in South Boston and Greerco in Hudson, NH until his retirement.

He enjoyed vegetable gardening and helping family and friends with home repair projects.

Walter is survived by his children, Beverly Kunze and her partner Kathleen McCabe of Roslindale, Douglas W. Kunze and his wife Sandra (Spiller), and John A. Kunze, all of Tewksbury. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Walter was the brother of the late Mina Wyman, Virginia Kunze, Anne Evans, Margaret Crowley, Paul V. Kunze, Jr. and Veronica Lyons.

At the request of the family services for Walter will be private. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury.

Donations honoring Walter may be made to:

Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, Woburn

500 Cummings Center, Suite 3570P

Beverly, MA. 01915

or online at https://secure2.convio.net/lahey/site/Donation2?1640.donation=form1&df_id=1640&mfc_pref=T

Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com





View the online memorial for Roland W. Kunze


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved