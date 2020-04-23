|
Loving Mother and Grandmother
Dracut
Rolande G. (Christian) Jean, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Dracut, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Jean, Sr., owner of Jean's Auto Service in Dracut.
She was born in Lowell on June 6, 1922, a daughter of the late Henry and Laura (Marion) Christian. Rolande was a resident of Dracut for many years and a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish.
Prior to her retirement in 1988, she was employed as a cafeteria aide for Dracut Public Schools where she had worked for 10 years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed crafts, sewing, bingo, and reading.
She is survived by her children, Pauline Brown and her husband, Richard of Nashua, Raymond Jean, Jr. of Dracut, Roland Jean and his wife, Kelly of Pelham, NH and Ronald Jean and his wife, Kathleen of Dracut. She was the mother of the late Theresa M. Wallace who passed away September 3, 2018 and is survived by her son-in-law, Warren Hall of Dracut; a brother, Donald Christian of Lowell; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her best friend Pauline Fournier. She was the mother of the late Mary Jean, who died shortly after birth. She was the sister of the late Alice Landry, Florence Lequin, and Doris, David, Raymond, Emile, Armand and Robert Christian.
Her family would like to thank the Merrimack Valley Hospice of Lawrence. Every healthcare worker treated Rolande and her family with compassion, and it was a blessing to know they took such loving care of her. They went above and beyond, and we are truly grateful.
Arrangements
Funeral Services for Rolande will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Rolande, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020