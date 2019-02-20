Rolf Hubert

Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend



Rolf Hubert, 75, of Pelham, NH, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday February 16, 2019.



He was the beloved husband of Linda L. (LeBeck) Hubert with whom he recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on November 2018.



Born in Augsburg, Germany on August 23, 1943, a son of the late Josef and the late Hubertine (Wyndorps) Hubert, he was a graduate of Mempham High School in Bellmore, LI, NY and went on to attend Bradley University in Peoria, IL.



Prior to his retirement, Rolf was a sales director at Sanders Design in Wilton, NH for many years. Previously he worked in sales at Digital Equipment and Sanders Associates.



Among his several interests, Rolf loved fishing, boating and playing golf and was a member of Four Oaks Golf Club in Dracut.



However, his greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandsons.



Besides his wife, Rolf is survived by his son Christopher R. Hubert and his wife Kathleen of Pelham, NH; two grandsons Ryan and Evan Hubert of Pelham; two brothers Bernhard Hubert and his wife Beverly of Morristown, NJ and Paul Hubert and his wife Carol of Southbury, CT; and several nieces and nephews.



HUBERT - Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in Pelham from 3 to 7 P.M. Thursday. His Funeral Service will take place Friday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. followed by his burial at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. E-condolences/directions at pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2019