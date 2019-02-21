|
|
Rolf Hubert of Pelham, NH
In Pelham, NH, February 16, 2019, at home, Rolf Hubert, 75, beloved husband of Linda L. (LeBeck) Hubert. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in Pelham from 3 to 7 P.M. Thursday. His Funeral Service will take place Friday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. followed by his burial at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham.
E-condolences/directions at pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019