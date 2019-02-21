Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolf Hubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolf Hubert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rolf Hubert Obituary
Rolf Hubert of Pelham, NH

In Pelham, NH, February 16, 2019, at home, Rolf Hubert, 75, beloved husband of Linda L. (LeBeck) Hubert. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in Pelham from 3 to 7 P.M. Thursday. His Funeral Service will take place Friday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. followed by his burial at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham.

E-condolences/directions at pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pelham Funeral Home
Download Now